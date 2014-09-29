North Las Vegas house fire kills 20 dogs, 70 rescued: TV

(Reuters) - A house fire in North Las Vegas, Nevada, has killed more than 20 dogs and firefighters rescued another 70, a television station reported on Monday.

Firefighters arrived at the home late on Monday and found it involved in smoke and flames, CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported.

Fire crews from Las Vegas and North Las Vegas treated some of the animals at the scene. Others were taken to pet hospitals, the station reported.

A man from the house was taken to a hospital and his injuries were unclear, it said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Fire department spokesmen were not immediately available for comment.