FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nevada boy, 11, held after handgun in his bag goes off in school
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 23, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Nevada boy, 11, held after handgun in his bag goes off in school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after a handgun in his backpack accidentally discharged inside a suburban Las Vegas elementary school classroom, police said on Thursday.

The student had reached into his bag and accidentally pulled the trigger on the .45-caliber weapon toward the end of the school day on Wednesday, according to Clark County School District police. Nobody was hurt.

The student was taken into custody at Ruthe Deskin Elementary School on charges of having a dangerous weapon on school grounds, possession of a stolen gun, and discharging a gun at a school, said Captain Ken Young said.

He also had a BB gun in his backpack, Young said.

The child was being held at a juvenile detention center. There were no plans to bring criminal charges against the boy’s parents, who have been cooperating with the investigation, Young said.

Police were still working to determine where the boy got the gun and why he had it with him in school.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.