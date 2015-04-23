Nevada boy, 11, held after handgun in his bag goes off in school

(Reuters) - An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after a handgun in his backpack accidentally discharged inside a suburban Las Vegas elementary school classroom, police said on Thursday.

The student had reached into his bag and accidentally pulled the trigger on the .45-caliber weapon toward the end of the school day on Wednesday, according to Clark County School District police. Nobody was hurt.

The student was taken into custody at Ruthe Deskin Elementary School on charges of having a dangerous weapon on school grounds, possession of a stolen gun, and discharging a gun at a school, said Captain Ken Young said.

He also had a BB gun in his backpack, Young said.

The child was being held at a juvenile detention center. There were no plans to bring criminal charges against the boy’s parents, who have been cooperating with the investigation, Young said.

Police were still working to determine where the boy got the gun and why he had it with him in school.