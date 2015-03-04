FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Las Vegas hospital accidentally sends miscarried fetuses to laundry
March 4, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Las Vegas hospital accidentally sends miscarried fetuses to laundry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Las Vegas hospital accidentally sent twin miscarried fetuses wrapped in linen to a commercial laundry facility on Tuesday, officials said.

Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said that officers were called at around 10 a.m. local time by laundry company Angelica after workers discovered the fetuses.

Richards said the remains were delivered accidentally by Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center. The incident was not considered suspicious, Richards said, but added that the Clark County Coroner’s Office would investigate.

Spring Valley Hospital spokeswoman Gretchen Papez said in a statement the mother of the fetuses arrived at the hospital after suffering a miscarriage at another location, and that the twins were wrapped in linens before her arrival.

“We are currently reviewing the situation to determine what occurred. However, the remains are currently in the hospital’s possession, and we are working with the family at this time,” Papez said.

The hospital is owned by a subsidiary of the Pennsylvania-based Universal Health Services Inc, according to its website.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
