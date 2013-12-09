Six missing in frigid Nevada after trip to abandoned mining camp

(Reuters) - Rescuers were searching on Monday for two adults and four young children a day after they were last seen near an abandoned mining camp in remote northwestern Nevada where they had gone to play in the snow, local authorities said.

The couple had taken their two children and niece and nephew, who range in age from three to 10, on an outing to an old mining camp in the Seven Troughs mountain range, the authorities said.

The group was last seen on Sunday afternoon in the area near the camp, about 30 miles northwest of their home in the rural town of Lovelock, said Pershing County Sheriff’s Office dispatch supervisor Sheila Reitz. Their Jeep was also missing.

The missing adults were identified as James Glanton, 34, and Christina MacIntee, 25. The group was reported missing on Sunday evening, and a search effort was mounted with aerial support from a Navy helicopter, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

After an early-morning pause to refuel the helicopter and bring in fresh rescuers, the search resumed at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, augmented by two airplanes from the Civil Air Patrol, Reitz said.

Temperatures in the area dropped overnight to negative 21 degrees Fahrenheit, Reitz said.