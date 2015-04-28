Nevada's Attorney General charges Bitcoin-fueled poker website -newspaper

(Reuters) - Nevada’s Attorney General has charged the operator of an online poker website that accepted Bitcoin for running it without a license, the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper reported on Monday.

Bryan Micon’s Seals with Clubs poker site was shut down in February, the newspaper reported, and an arrest warrant filed on Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court charged Micon with operating an unlicensed interactive gaming system. The felony count can lead to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, the newspaper said.

The newspaper said Attorney General Adam Laxalt had set a Tuesday news conference to announce details of the case.

The Attorney General’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.

Micon’s attorney, Richard Schonfeld, could not be immediately reached, but he told the Review-Journal: “Bryan has always maintained that he committed no wrongdoing, but I‘m not in a position to comment on the Attorney General’s filing because I haven’t seen it.”