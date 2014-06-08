Three dead, two wounded in shooting attack on Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Two armed suspects shouting “this is a revolution” opened fire on two Las Vegas police officers eating lunch in a pizza parlor on Sunday, then shot and killed a civilian inside a nearby Wal-Mart store before killing themselves, police said.

Local media in Las Vegas reported later that both officers had died, but this could not be immediately confirmed.

The two suspects, whose gender, age or identity were not immediately provided by authorities, walked into a CiCi’s Pizza shop at about 11:30 a.m. local time and immediately ambushed the uniformed patrol officers, then took the officers’ weapons and ran across the street to the Wal-Mart, city police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer told Reuters.

As they entered the Wal-Mart, the suspects shot to death a person near the entrance, then continued further into the store and “engaged in what is being described as a suicide pact,” Meltzer said.

She said the two assailants were believed to be the only suspects involved in the shootings, and “we do not believe there is any further danger to the public.” She had no information about the kind of weapons they carried into the pizza shop.

Police offered no explanation for a motive behind the ambush and subsequent shooting, but Meltzer said one or both of the suspects yelled a statement to the effect that “This is a revolution” as they carried out the attack.

The two officers shot in the ambush were taken to a hospital, but Meltzer said she had no information on their condition.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper said the two assailants were a man and a woman.

