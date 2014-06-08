Two Las Vegas policemen dead after being shot in ambush

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Two Las Vegas policemen shot in an ambush while eating lunch in a pizza parlor on Sunday have died, Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillepsie told a news conference.

Gillespie said one of the two officers managed to return fire before the two suspects, a man and woman, fled to a nearby Wal-Mart store, where they killed a bystander and then killed themselves following a further exchange of gunfire with police.