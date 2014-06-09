FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Killers of Las Vegas cops harbored anti-government ideology: police
June 9, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

Killers of Las Vegas cops harbored anti-government ideology: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Metro Police officers stand outside a CiCi's Pizza shop after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - The couple who shot two Las Vegas police officers to death in a weekend ambush before killing a bystander and themselves in a nearby Wal-Mart harbored anti-law enforcement, anti-government ideologies but are believed to have acted alone, authorities said on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Jerad Miller, 31, and his wife, Amanda, 22, expressed support in social media for renegade Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, and the husband claimed to have been present at the standoff between federal agents and militia members at Bundy’s ranch in April, police in Las Vegas said.

