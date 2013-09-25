Nevada teen sought in killing of mom and little brother

(Reuters) - Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy in connection with the stabbing death of his mother and 9-year-old brother in their home in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, authorities said.

Investigators have been searching for Adrian Navarro-Canales since Friday, when the bodies of his mother, Elvira Canales-Gomez, and brother, Cesar Navarro, were discovered in their apartment, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement.

After Canales-Gomez failed to show up for work last Wednesday and the younger boy was absent from school, officers went to investigate, the police statement said.

When police arrived at the apartment, they detected an odor that suggested the bodies may have been decomposing for some time, according to a report in the Las Vegas Sun.

Adrian Navarro-Canales does not attend school, police said.

An arrest warrant for the teenager cited by the Las Vegas Sun said he dropped out of high school last November.

On Monday of last week, his family celebrated his birthday, the paper reported.

At first, police classified Navarro-Canales as a missing person, in the belief he might also have been a victim in the attack, but by this past Sunday they uncovered evidence that may link him to the killings, the police statement said.

The statement did not provide more details on the possible evidence in the case.