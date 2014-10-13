Toddler critically injured in New Hampshire bouncy house accident

MANCHESTER N.H. (Reuters) - A New Hampshire toddler was hospitalized in critical condition after a gust of wind lifted a bouncy house he was playing in with his brother, authorities said.

The crash of the inflatable house on a farm in Nashua on Sunday severely injured the 2-year-old boy, while his 3-year-old brother suffered less serious injuries, according to the Nashua Fire Department.

Witnesses told local media the bouncy house was lifted some 30 feet off the ground in the incident at Sullivan Farm. Fire officials said it traveled about 50 feet before it crashed.

The owner of Sullivan Farm, which sells fruits, vegetables, plants and eggs, told local media the bouncy house was not open to the public, had not yet been securely fastened to the ground and was cordoned off.

The incident is under investigation by state and local police and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

State Fire Marshal William Degnan said the bouncy house had not been registered as an amusement device, which would require an inspection to ensure its proper installation.

In May, two children were seriously injured in a similar bouncy house incident in upstate New York.

A 2012 study in the journal Pediatrics found the number of children injured in bouncy houses doubled between 2008 and 2010, when 11,300 were treated in hospital emergency rooms.

The most common injuries were broken bones, bruises and concussions.

The names of the children injured on Sunday have not been released.

The 2-year-old boy was airlifted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he was listed in critical condition on Monday.