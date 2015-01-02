FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vehicles crash in New Hampshire snow squall, 35 cars pile up
January 2, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Vehicles crash in New Hampshire snow squall, 35 cars pile up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - A fast-moving morning snowstorm led to two major traffic crashes piling up 35 cars on a New Hampshire highway on Friday morning, state police said.

No serious injuries were reported in the accidents, which occurred on Interstate 93 in the town of Ashland, about 37 miles north of the state capitol of Concord, said State Police Lieutenant Jerome Maslan.

“We had a snow squall go through around 9:45 a.m. ET this morning, which typically will reduce visibility,” Maslan said.

The interstate highway remained closed as of midday on Friday, though crews were working to reopen it, Maslan said.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
