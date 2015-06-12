New Hampshire man charged with killing parents ordered held without bail

Matthew Dion, 39, is seen in an undated handout picture from the U.S. Marshal's Service. REUTERS/U.S. Marshal's Service/Handout

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (Reuters) - A New Hampshire man was ordered held without bail on Friday on charges that he murdered his parents and set fire to their house.

Matthew Dion, 39, was captured last week in Florida after eluding authorities for nearly 15 months.

State prosecutors allege Dion beat and strangled his parents, Robert and Constance Dion, in the suburban home they shared in Manchester and later lit the house on fire. He has also been charged with possession of child pornography.

Dion appeared in state circuit court in Manchester via video link from the nearby jail where he is being held. Wearing blue jail scrubs, Dion stood expressionless and did not speak during the arraignment.

Judge William H. Lyons ordered Dion held without bail pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 19. No pleas were entered for the felony charges at the arraignment, per New Hampshire law.

Following the hearing, state Assistant Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin told reporters that Dion’s family is “happy that he’s back and now the process begins in New Hampshire.”Police apprehended Dion in Orange Park, a suburb of Jacksonville, where he was living and working at a hotel. Authorities said they were tipped to Dion’s presence by people who met him at a party.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Marshals Service had placed Dion on its list of the top 15 fugitives wanted in the United States, leading to a stepped-up media campaign to find him.

While in the Jacksonville area, Dion reportedly was taken in for periods by two unsuspecting families. In both cases, family members described Dion as helpful and kind, at least initially. He would later be accused of stealing a car, gun and $300 from one of the families.

Dion was extradited from Florida to New Hampshire Thursday night.

He has been charged with two counts of second degree murder, one count of arson, and three counts of possession of child pornography. The murder charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.