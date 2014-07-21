FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Missing New Hampshire teenager reunited with mother after nine months
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 21, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Missing New Hampshire teenager reunited with mother after nine months

Ted Siefer

2 Min Read

MANCHESTER N.H. (Reuters) - A New Hampshire teenager who disappeared nine months ago, prompting her mother to launch a nationwide search, has returned home, state officials said on Monday, offering no details on what prompted her disappearance.

Abigail Hernandez, who was 15 when she disappeared Oct. 9 from the town of Conway, in the White Mountains, was returned to her family Sunday evening, the state attorney general’s office said in a statement.

They offered no further details while they investigate the “facts and circumstances” surrounding her disappearance, the statement said.

Hernandez’s mother, Zenya, waged a public campaign to locate Abigail, launching the Facebook page “Bring Abby Home” and appearing in numerous media outlets.

“We are the happiest people on earth,” Zenya Hernandez said upon learning of her daughter’s return, according to the statement from the attorney general’s office.Abigail Hernandez was last seen leaving her high school on Oct. 9. Her last known communication that day was a text message of a heart symbol to her boyfriend.

In December, authorities revealed that Hernandez’s mother received a letter from Abigail shortly after her disappearance but would not disclose its contents, citing the ongoing investigation.

Reporting by Ted Siefer; Editing by Scott Malone and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.