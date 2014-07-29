FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Hampshire man charged with kidnapping teen appears in court
July 29, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

New Hampshire man charged with kidnapping teen appears in court

Ted Siefer

2 Min Read

Nathaniel Kibby, 34, is seen in an undated photo released by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office. REUTERS/New Hampshire Attorney General/Handout

CONWAY N.H. (Reuters) - A 34-year-old-man appeared in court on Tuesday charged with kidnapping a New Hampshire teenager who mysteriously reappeared last week in the small mountain town of Conway after nine months.

A judge ordered Nathaniel Kibby held on $1 million cash bail on a charge of felony kidnapping.

The hearing at Conway District Court marked the first public appearance by Abigail Hernandez since her return a week ago, with no explanation offered for how she left her captor.

Frail-looking and thin, the 15-year-old sat with her mother behind prosecutors at the court hearing and left without commenting to reporters.

Prosecutors and law enforcement officials refused to answer questions about how Hernandez was able to return to Conway or the circumstances of her confinement, citing an ongoing criminal investigation.

“This has been an unusual case from the get-go for us,” FBI Special Agent Kieran Ramsey old reporters. “We have seen our worst fears come true in some cases, but in the end we’ve seen our best hopes realized. And that is the fact that Abby is here with us today.”

A senior state prosecutor said additional charges could be brought pending the search of Kibby’s residence.

Kibby was arrested at his mobile home in Gorham, New Hampshire, about 30 miles (48 km) north of Conway, on Monday, about a week after Hernandez returned home. Hernandez was reported missing on Oct. 9, 2013, after she failed to come home from high school.

Court records indicate Kibby had frequent run-ins with law enforcement. On March 4, 2014, while Hernandez was missing, Kibby was charged with simple assault, trespassing and loitering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
