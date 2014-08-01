FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
After nine-month kidnap ordeal, New Hampshire teen feeling 'better'
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 1, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

After nine-month kidnap ordeal, New Hampshire teen feeling 'better'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nathaniel Kibby, 34, is seen in an undated photo released by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office. REUTERS/New Hampshire Attorney General/Handout

BOSTON (Reuters) - A New Hampshire teenager who reappeared mysteriously after a nine-month kidnapping ordeal told her hometown newspaper that she was “feeling a lot better every day” and re-adjusting to life back home in the mountain town of Conway.

Abigail Hernandez, 15, told the Conway Daily Sun she had seen its coverage of her disappearance and that it gave her hope, the newspaper reported on Friday.

Hernandez declined to discuss her case in detail, the paper reported. State prosecutors on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man, Nathaniel Kibby of the nearby town of Gorham, and charged him with felony kidnapping in the incident.

“I‘m taking it a little at a time but I‘m feeling a lot better every day,” Hernandez said. “I’d just like to be treated like a normal person.”

Authorities have released few details of Hernandez’ disappearance on Oct. 9 after she left Kennett High School or the circumstances of her return home on July 20.

Hernandez made her first public appearance after returning home on Tuesday, looking frail and thin during an appearance in Conway District Court at Kibby’s arraignment hearing.

She could not be reached for comment on Friday.

In a photo in the Conway Daily Sun on Friday she wore a T-shirt bearing the slogan “C.S.I. Can’t Stand Idiots.”

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.