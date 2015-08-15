One dead in small plane crash near New Jersey airport

(Reuters) - One person was killed in a small airplane crash in a New Jersey suburb of New York on Saturday, authorities said.

The plane crashed at about 10 a.m. local time near an intersection in West Caldwell, New Jersey, about 20 miles northwest of New York, said West Caldwell Fire Department Chief James Alvine.

“I saw it drop and there was a ball of flames,” said Alvine, who witnessed the crash.

Alvine said the Cessna 206 appeared to be making an awkward approach for a landing at nearby Essex County Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, the agency said on social media.