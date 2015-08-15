FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One dead in small plane crash near New Jersey airport
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 15, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

One dead in small plane crash near New Jersey airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One person was killed in a small airplane crash in a New Jersey suburb of New York on Saturday, authorities said.

The plane crashed at about 10 a.m. local time near an intersection in West Caldwell, New Jersey, about 20 miles northwest of New York, said West Caldwell Fire Department Chief James Alvine.

“I saw it drop and there was a ball of flames,” said Alvine, who witnessed the crash.

Alvine said the Cessna 206 appeared to be making an awkward approach for a landing at nearby Essex County Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, the agency said on social media.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien and Letitia Stein; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.