One killed, one injured in southern New Jersey building collapse
June 20, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

One killed, one injured in southern New Jersey building collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One person was killed and another was injured on Friday when a commercial building collapsed in southern New Jersey about 10 miles (16.1 km) east of Philadelphia, local authorities said.

The Cherry Hill Fire Department said the injured person was transported to a hospital following the collapse of a former Blockbuster Video store.

Details on the cause of the collapse were not immediately available.

The building, located in the Cherry Hill Shopping Center, was being demolished when it fell, the fire department said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

“I’d say 98.9 percent of it was down. This is the last piece that was there and unfortunately, something happened where the wall came down on a worker,” Fire Director Patrick Kelly told NBC’s television affiliate in Philadelphia.

Authorities surrounded the fallen building, which was reduced to rubble, and crews were digging through the debris.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in New York,; Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Susan Heavey and Bill Trott

