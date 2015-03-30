FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manhunt for prisoner who escaped New Jersey hospital
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 30, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

Manhunt for prisoner who escaped New Jersey hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Authorities in New Jersey launched a manhunt on Monday for a prisoner who escaped a Newark hospital where he was being treated under police guard after complaining of chest pains, local media reported.

The inmate, identified as Elijan Shabazz, was in prison for robbery, burglary and resisting arrest. He slipped out of University Hospital, where he was being guarded by two officers, sometime before 11 a.m., reports said.

Once guards noticed he was missing, a lockdown was declared at the hospital, although it was later lifted as the Newark and Rutgers University police departments took up the search.

Shabazz, 46, was admitted to the hospital after complaining of chest pains on Friday, reports said.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.