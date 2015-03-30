Manhunt for prisoner who escaped New Jersey hospital

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Authorities in New Jersey launched a manhunt on Monday for a prisoner who escaped a Newark hospital where he was being treated under police guard after complaining of chest pains, local media reported.

The inmate, identified as Elijan Shabazz, was in prison for robbery, burglary and resisting arrest. He slipped out of University Hospital, where he was being guarded by two officers, sometime before 11 a.m., reports said.

Once guards noticed he was missing, a lockdown was declared at the hospital, although it was later lifted as the Newark and Rutgers University police departments took up the search.

Shabazz, 46, was admitted to the hospital after complaining of chest pains on Friday, reports said.