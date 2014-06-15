FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six dead as fire rips through New Jersey home
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 15, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Six dead as fire rips through New Jersey home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fire ripped through a home in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday killing six people, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. ET (0800 GMT), gutting the home and spreading to a house next door which was also damaged, according to the Newark Fire Department.

Once the blaze was extinguished, crews found six people dead inside the home, said Anthony Ambrose, Chief of Detectives at the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The identities of the victims have not been confirmed, Ambrose said.

It was unclear what sparked the fire and the arson unit was investigating, Ambrose said.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.