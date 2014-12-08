FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey house fire kills five, including infant: report
#U.S.
December 8, 2014 / 4:30 AM / 3 years ago

New Jersey house fire kills five, including infant: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An infant was among five people killed when a fire tore through three houses in New Jersey on Sunday, a newspaper reported, citing the county prosecutor’s office.

The fire, fanned by strong winds, engulfed the first house in East Orange, which borders Newark, early on Sunday morning and spread to two other residences, badly damaging all three, New Jersey’s Star-Ledger newspaper reported.

All five people were killed in the house where the fire originated, from where one woman was also rescued, the newspaper reported, citing an East Orange city spokeswoman.

Another person escaped unharmed from a neighboring house, while the third house was vacant.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

East Orange and Essex County authorities did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

