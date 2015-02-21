FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two children dead in New Jersey house fire: report
February 21, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Two children dead in New Jersey house fire: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A house fire in New Jersey left two children aged one and six dead, local media reported, citing authorities.

The blaze broke out on Friday evening at a residence in Orange, outside of Newark, NJ Advance Media reported, citing the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Seven residents escaped the fire but the one-year-old boy and six-year-old girl were found dead on the third floor of the building, the news organization reported.

The children’s mother escaped the fire and was “distraught,” NJ Advance Media quoted the prosecutor’s office as saying in a statement.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office, along with the Orange Fire Department, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The Orange Police Department declined to comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by Alison Williams

