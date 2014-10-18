FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prosecutors rule out sons of NJ hospital CEO as suspects in arson death
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 18, 2014 / 10:20 PM / 3 years ago

Prosecutors rule out sons of NJ hospital CEO as suspects in arson death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prosecutors say they have ruled out as arson suspects the four sons of a New Jersey hospital chief executive found dead in a house fire last month, but the investigation is still underway.

John Sheridan Jr., 72, the CEO and president of Cooper University Health System, and his wife Joyce, 69, were found dead Sept. 28 in the master bedroom of their Montgomery Township home.

“At this point in our investigation, we are very confident that the four sons of John and Joyce Sheridan played no role in the death of their mother and father,” Somerset County Prosecutor Geoffrey Soriano said in a statement on Saturday.

John Sheridan had a long career in New Jersey state government, serving as transportation commissioner to former Governor Thomas Kean and on the transition team for the current governor, Chris Christie, both Republicans. Sheridan joined Cooper in 2005 and became president and chief executive in 2008.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.