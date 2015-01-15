Atlantic City gambling revenue drops but not as steeply as expected

People walk outside the Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Gambling revenue at Atlantic City’s casinos declined 4.5 percent in 2014 to $2.74 billion, a better-than-expected result during a year in which four casinos closed.

“It’s an absolutely remarkable result for a year that saw so much tumult in the gaming market,” said Israel Posner, executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton College.

Four casinos in Atlantic City closed in 2014. A fifth, Trump Entertainment’s Taj Mahal, narrowly averted closing and remains in bankruptcy. Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR.O), the owner of three other casinos in Atlantic City, has said its operating unit would file for bankruptcy on Thursday.

Gaming revenue in Atlantic City has fallen by nearly half after peaking at $5.2 billion in 2006, a decline that analysts attribute to the rise of casinos in nearby states.

Despite the overall decline, five of the remaining eight casinos posted revenue gains, with the Golden Nugget posting growth of 48.4 percent.

Tom Pohlman, general manager of The Golden Nugget attributed his property’s success to a $150 capital renovation completed in 2012, and said other properties that have made capital improvements saw gains.

“We touched every square inch visible to the customer’s eye,” Pohlman said.

The Tropicana, which underwent renovations under the ownership of billionaire investor Carl Icahn, increased revenue by nearly 30 percent.

Revenue from Internet gaming in the city, which is accessible only to customers physically located in New Jersey, stood at $122 million in the first full year of the program’s existence.

Three others, Taj Mahal, Bally’s and Caesar‘s, posted declines.