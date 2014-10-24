FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge blocks New Jersey sports betting law
October 24, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. judge blocks New Jersey sports betting law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Friday blocking a New Jersey law that would have allowed legalized wagering on sporting events, the judge’s chambers said.

U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp gave the order orally in court and planned to issue a written order later in the day, according to his chambers.

The National Football League and other sports leagues sued on Monday in an attempt to block the law, which New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, had signed a few days earlier.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese

