Postal service building in New Jersey evacuated due to odor
May 15, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Postal service building in New Jersey evacuated due to odor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. Postal Service building in New Jersey was evacuated on Friday after reports of a strong, sweet odor at the site, a postal service official said.

Multiple postal service employees were medically evaluated for possible exposure to the unexplained odor at the facility in Hamilton Township, but it was not clear if they had been sickened, Postal Service spokesman Ray Daiutolo said.

Hazmat responders searched and cleared the building, Daiutolo said. An investigation into the smell is ongoing.

“The Postal Service will continue to work with authorities to complete any additional investigations necessary to ensure the safety of our employees, customers and mail,” Daiutolo said in a statement

The building was one of several in the area targeted in anthrax attacks in 2001, news website NJ.com reported.

Aerial footage of the site on Friday showed workers in yellow hazmat suits canvassing the parking lot, where dozens of mail delivery trucks were parked.

Local police and fire officials could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Will Dunham and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
