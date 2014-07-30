Five arrested for Atlantic City casino heist

(Reuters) - Five people, including a security guard, have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of $181,000 from the Caesars Atlantic City casino last week, police said on Wednesday,

Police have recovered much of the stolen cash, along with clothes used in the robbery, the New Jersey State Police said in a statement.

Authorities said two masked men entered Caesars Atlantic City in the morning hours of July 21, then pulled out a gun and robbed security personnel of two plastic boxes full of cash. The men fled the scene in a dark sedan, police said.

Police identified the suspects under arrest as Dwayne Morgan, Izyiah Plummer, Monique Kelly, Aaron Evans and Lance Rogers. The suspects range in age from 19 and 23 and were arrested over a number of days in various locations.

New Jersey Casino Licensing records show Plummer was a licensed security guard at Caesars, while Morgan and Kelly worked for nearby gambling clubs.

The five face charges including robbery, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and receiving stolen property, police said.

Detectives, led by the New Jersey State Police Casino Gaming Bureau, said they were looking to identify additional accomplices.

Casinos present lucrative, if risky, targets for robbers, who often lack the finesse seen in such films as “Ocean’s Eleven.”

In 2010, a man wearing a motorcycle helmet walked into the Bellagio in Las Vegas and robbed the craps table of $1.5 million. He was later caught.

In 2012, two men walked into the same casino, pepper-sprayed a blackjack dealer and grabbed 23 chips worth $5,000 each. That scheme came undone when casino employees tackled one of the men, who identified his partner.