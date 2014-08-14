More arrests in Atlantic City casino heist; Delaware trooper shot

(Reuters) - Three more people have been arrested for the armed robbery of Caesars Atlantic City casino after a confrontation in which a Delaware trooper was shot, New Jersey State Police said on Thursday.

A total of eight people, including a security guard, are now charged in the $181,000 casino heist that took place on the morning of July 21, police said in a statement.

The incident was another blow to the Jersey shore resort city’s tarnished image as it faces casino closures and mounting financial woes.

Authorities said two masked men entered Caesars Atlantic City and robbed security personnel at gunpoint of two plastic boxes full of cash. The men fled in a dark sedan, police said.

The latest suspects arrested were identified as the accused driver of the getaway car, Nathaniel Greenlee, 21, of Bear, Delaware, and an accused passenger, Donovan Jackson, 20, of Wilmington, Delaware. Also arrested was Myles Coleman, 23, of Atlantic City, accused of receiving stolen property immediately after the robbery.

Gunfire broke out on Aug. 6 when state police from New Jersey and Delaware, armed with a search warrant, entered Greenlee’s home to arrest him.

“When Delaware State troopers breached the front door, Nathaniel Greenlee’s father, John Greenlee, allegedly shot a Delaware state trooper,” New Jersey State Police said in a statement.

The injured trooper was treated at a hospital and released the same day.

The elder Greenlee was arrested in the shooting, and his son was arrested later in the day at his job in a Pennsylvania retail store, police said.

The most recent apprehensions follow the July arrests of five others accused in the daring daytime theft. Police identified them as Dwayne Morgan, Izyiah Plummer, Monique Kelly, Aaron Evans and Lance Rogers and said they ranged in age from 19 to 23.

New Jersey Casino Licensing records show Plummer was a licensed security guard at Caesars, while Morgan and Kelly worked for nearby gambling clubs.

The eight suspects face charges including robbery, aggravated assault, weapons offenses, obstruction and receiving stolen property, police said.

Police said much of the stolen money was recovered.