FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hundreds arrested in New Jersey heroin sweep
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 3, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

Hundreds arrested in New Jersey heroin sweep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than 300 people have been arrested in a heroin sweep in northern New Jersey that netted more than $350,000 worth of the drug, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Roughly 280 users and 40 dealers were picked up in the sweep, ranging in age from 18 to 65, Bergen County, New Jersey Prosecutor John Molinelli said.

The sweep began in May, with an array of law enforcement agents targeting buyers and sales of the drug in the city of Paterson.

Authorities dismantled two heroin mills, where the drug was being prepared for sale in Paterson, the statement said.

Nearly 12,000 bags of packaged heroin were confiscated, along with enough raw heroin to fill an additional 60,000 bags, the statement said.

The street value exceeded $350,000, it said.

The operation aimed to “proactively combat the current heroin epidemic facing our communities in a holistic manner,” Molinelli said in the statement.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.