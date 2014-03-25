FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newark airport closes briefly after minor plane engine fire
#U.S.
March 25, 2014 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

Newark airport closes briefly after minor plane engine fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Newark Liberty International Airport, one of the main hubs serving New York City, closed for about 10 minutes on Tuesday afternoon after a minor fire broke out in or near the engine of a US Airways plane, an airport spokesman said.

The flight was due to depart for Charlotte, North Carolina, when the fire broke out. The plane taxied to the gate and was sprayed with water from trucks, according to the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, the agency that runs the airport.

Everyone stayed on the plane and no one was hurt, the Port Authority said. The airport reopened at 5:54 p.m.

US Airways would not immediately comment on the incident.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
