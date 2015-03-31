FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Report of armed intruder in New Jersey school a hoax: investigators
March 31, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Report of armed intruder in New Jersey school a hoax: investigators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A report of an armed intruder that forced the evacuation of a New Jersey elementary school on Tuesday is being treated as a hoax, law enforcement officials said.

A call came in to Village Elementary School in Holmdel Township, about 40 miles south of New York City, at about 11 a.m. reporting that a gunman had entered the grounds.

Police and SWAT teams rushed to the school and searched for a gunman but did not find one, said Charles Webster, a spokesman with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

No shots were reported fired and no one was injured.

Investigators said the incident appeared to be a hoax.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler

