FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man shoots mother dead, commits suicide at New Jersey care home
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 26, 2015 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

Man shoots mother dead, commits suicide at New Jersey care home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A man shot and killed his mother at a New Jersey assisted living facility on Sunday before committing suicide, authorities said.

Police in Voorhees were called to the Genesis HealthCare facility late Sunday after reports of a shooting, Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo said in a statement.

Preliminary findings indicated that George Buller III, 62, of Lumberton, had shot and killed his 85-year-old mother, Andree Buller, in her room, before shooting himself.

According to media reports, Buller was at dinner with his mother in the facility’s cafeteria and took her back to her room. He later went to his car and returned to the room and shot her. An aide who ran to the room saw Buller shoot himself, the reports said.

No one else was injured, and the investigation is continuing.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.