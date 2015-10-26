Man shoots mother dead, commits suicide at New Jersey care home

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A man shot and killed his mother at a New Jersey assisted living facility on Sunday before committing suicide, authorities said.

Police in Voorhees were called to the Genesis HealthCare facility late Sunday after reports of a shooting, Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo said in a statement.

Preliminary findings indicated that George Buller III, 62, of Lumberton, had shot and killed his 85-year-old mother, Andree Buller, in her room, before shooting himself.

According to media reports, Buller was at dinner with his mother in the facility’s cafeteria and took her back to her room. He later went to his car and returned to the room and shot her. An aide who ran to the room saw Buller shoot himself, the reports said.

No one else was injured, and the investigation is continuing.