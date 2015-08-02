FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil spills when boat strikes pier in New Jersey
#U.S.
August 2, 2015

Oil spills when boat strikes pier in New Jersey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S Coast Guard is assisting private contractors in containing oil spilled when a tug boat struck a pier in New Jersey, Coast Guard officials said on Sunday.

The spill occurred near the International-Matex Tank Terminal at Bayonne, New Jersey in Upper New York Harbor when the boat hit a fuel terminal pier at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, the Coast Guard said in news release.

Less than 1,000 gallons is believed to have spilled from the collision, Coast Guard spokeswoman Sabrina Laberdesque said.

The Coast Guard’s pollution response team, including a helicopter crew, went to the site to investigate. They launched a containment boom and were able to stop the source of the oil leak, the Coast Guard said. It remains under investigation.

The Coast Guard advised the boating public to stay clear of the area while the oil is being removed from the water.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
