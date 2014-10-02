Drones banned at New Mexico hot air balloon festival

(Reuters) - The organizers of the world’s largest hot air balloon festival said on Thursday the use of drone aircraft in the vicinity of the colorful event is banned for safety reasons.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which starts on Saturday and runs until Oct. 12, draws hundreds of thousands of spectators every year as it fills the skies with more than 550 balloons.

Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, will be prohibited from flying within a radius of 4 nautical miles from the center of the park where the event is held and within 3,000 feet above the ground, the organizers said.

The rules were set by the Federal Aviation Administration and other federal agencies, the organizers said, to protect the airspace that includes the festival’s many balloons.

“Safety is the top priority for Balloon Fiesta,” they said in a statement. “Until firm regulations regarding the use of amateur UAS are developed and implemented at the Federal level, the Balloon Fiesta views all UAS (as) a potential threat to flight operations of hot air balloons.”

More than 500 balloon teams from more than 20 countries will take part in this year’s festival, which will be the 43rd annual balloon bash held in Albuquerque.

Organizers describe the fiesta, which usually enjoys bright sunshine and the ideal weather conditions for ballooning, as the most photographed event in the world.