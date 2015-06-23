Former White House chef drowned while hiking in New Mexico

White House Executive Chef Walter Scheib (L) joins first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton for the presentation of a basket of fruit and vegetables from The United Fruit and Vegetable Association, in Washington, DC in a June 23, 1994 file photo. REUTERS/Gary A.

(Reuters) - A former White House chef who went missing after setting off alone on a hike near Taos, New Mexico, died of accidental drowning in a mountain stream, state police said on Tuesday.

The corpse of Walter Scheib, 61, hidden by dense vegetation and down a steep slope about 25 yards off a hiking trail, was discovered with the help of a search dog.

“Responding officers did not observe any indication of suspicious circumstances or foul play,” police said in a statement, adding that no items or provisions belonging to Scheib had been found in the area.

Scheib’s body was submerged, the statement said, and an autopsy determined the cause and nature of his death.

Authorities have said that the chef recently moved to the area, and that on June 13 he embarked alone on the Yerba Canyon trail, which reaches altitudes above 12,000 feet.

His car was found parked at the trailhead a week ago, and his body was found on Sunday evening.

Scheib served as White House executive chef under Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from 1994 until 2005.

Former first lady Laura Bush described him this week as an “outstanding talent” who prepared magnificent dinners for world leaders and delicious family meals.