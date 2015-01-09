Albuquerque bus crashes through woman's home, seven injured

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) - An Albuquerque city bus collided with another vehicle then rammed into a woman’s house on Thursday, injuring seven people, police said.

Antonia Lucero told media she was watching television when a lime green ABQ RIDE bus crashed through the front of her single level house around 10:30 a.m. local time.

“All of a sudden, like the wall just came in and hit the couch ‘cause I was against the wall that got hit, and it threw me off,” broadcaster KOAT News quoted Lucero as saying.

The bus was traveling east in downtown Albuquerque when a plumbing company van ran a red light and struck the bus which pushed off course, Albuquerque transit spokesman Rick De Reyes said.

Five passengers, the female bus driver and the van driver were taken to hospital, though none of the injuries appeared life-threatening, De Reyes said.

The plumbing company said the van driver suffered a broken leg and concussion in the crash, local media reported.