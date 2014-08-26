Police rescue New Mexico woman from car after 'kidnap' text to sister

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (Reuters) - A New Mexico woman who texted her sister to say she was being kidnapped in a car by a man with a weapon was rescued by police who used the message to track down and arrest the driver after a high-speed chase through central Albuquerque, police said.

Using the description and license plate the sister provided, police found the car and tried to pull it over, Tanner Tixier, a spokesman for the city’s Police Department, said in a statement on Monday.

But it sped off and police gave chase until the driver, who Tixier named as 36-year-old Daniel Romero, swerved into oncoming traffic, resulting in a four-car crash.

Based on preliminary information, police said Romero was likely to be charged with kidnapping, aggravated eluding of law enforcement, and on three outstanding warrants, including a felon in possession of a firearm.

Five people were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries after the crash, though Romero was not hospitalized, Tixier said. There were no details of the victim’s injuries.