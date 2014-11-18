FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Mexico man shoots himself after being evicted
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 18, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

New Mexico man shoots himself after being evicted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New Mexico man shot himself in the chest after being evicted from his home by police, authorities said on Tuesday.

The San Juan Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies visited the house in Farmington on Monday and told the 59-year-old occupant he was the subject of a court-ordered eviction.

The man agreed to gather his belongings and vacate the premises voluntarily, the sheriff’s office added.

“As the deputy waited outside, the man exited the house looking very pale,” it said in a statement.

“He asked the deputy to take him to the hospital because he had just shot himself. At this time the deputy noticed a small bullet wound to the man’s chest.”

It said the man, whom it did not name, was rushed to the San Juan Regional Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. It said he told officers he tried to take his life because he could not face the prospect of being homeless.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.