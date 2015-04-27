Albuquerque police seek martial arts champ over hit-and-run

Jon Jones puts his arms in the air after the UFC light heavy weight championship fight against Glover Texeira at Baltimore, Maryland April 26, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, want to question mixed martial arts star Jon Jones over his possible involvement in a hit-and-run accident early on Sunday in which a pregnant woman was hurt, authorities said.

The pregnant woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with minor injuries, the Albuquerque Police Department said. The accident occurred near an intersection in the southeast of the city.

“Officers attempted to contact Mr. Jones at his residence Sunday evening, but were unsuccessful,” the police department said in a statement. “We have also reached out to his lawyer, but as of now, have not heard back.”

Jones, 27, has been the Ultimate Fighting Championship light-heavyweight champion since 2011.

His agency, First Round Management, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a Las Vegas lawyer named in previous media coverage as Jones’ attorney.

In 2012 Jones was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing into a telephone pole in New Jersey. He was fined and his license was suspended for six months, according to media reports at the time.