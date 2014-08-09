One dead, three injured in lunch-hour shooting in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (Reuters) - Albuquerque police on Friday were hunting for a 47-year-old gunman alleged to have shot four women, one of them fatally, in a downtown industrial park before fleeing in a car, officials said.

Police were releasing few details about the lunch-hour shooting, but Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman Ferris Simmons said the suspected gunman, identified as Marcos Delgado, of Albuquerque, fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Our hearts are broken,” Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry told Reuters by phone. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

The three women were in stable condition in hospital, Simmons said.

Media footage captured by a motorist showed a dark car speeding away from the scene after witnesses reported hearing a stutter of gunfire.

One man told ABC-affiliate KOAT that his sister, her mother, and their dog were among the victims. Footage showed an animal welfare unit on scene.

Witness Kara Camacho, who works across the street, told the Albuquerque Journal newspaper she rushed outside after hearing a burst of gunfire to see four people slumped over inside a green sedan as the Charger zoomed away. Camacho also said a man told her his daughter had been shot in the head and three other people injured and to call for help.

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.

Delgado filed for divorce in 2002 and pleaded guilty to drug charges in 2005, a New Mexico Court database shows.