FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five people killed in New Orleans house fire
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 11, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

Five people killed in New Orleans house fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Five people, including three children, died in a fire early on Tuesday in a New Orleans home with no working smoke detectors, fire officials said.

A man was able to escape the blaze that killed his mother, girlfriend and three children, ages 7, 11 and 12, the New Orleans Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters found an elderly woman in a downstairs bedroom and another woman with the three children in a second-floor bedroom, according to the statement.

The man told fire investigators that the smell of smoke awoke him, but he was unable to get his family members out of the two-story home.

“This is a tragedy of unspeakable proportion,” said fire Superintendent Timothy McConnell, stressing the need for homes to have functioning smoke detectors.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.