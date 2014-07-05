Police identify suspect sought in fatal New Orleans shooting

(Reuters) - Police in New Orleans on Friday identified a suspect in a shooting in the city’s popular French Quarter last weekend in which a woman was killed and nine people were wounded.

Trung Le, 20, also known as “Joe,” is being sought in the death of Brittany Thomas, 21, of Hammond, Louisiana, who died of gunshot wounds on Wednesday, New Orleans police said in statement.

The Bourbon street violence began in the early hours of June 29 as a verbal dispute between two men, police said, and both then opened fire.

Le, of nearby Belle Chasse, Louisiana, is believed to have fired the first shot, police said.

Police said anyone who harbors or helps Le will be charged with obstruction of justice or being an accessory after the fact.

The victims ranged in age from 19 to 39, police said.

Bourbon Street runs through the heart of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhood, the French Quarter, a prime tourist destination lined with bars, restaurants, clubs and souvenir shops.

On Thursday, authorities freed a 20-year-old man after questioning him about the shooting.

Justin Odom had turned himself in to police hours after being named as a person of interest in the shootings, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. His possible involvement is still being investigated, police said.