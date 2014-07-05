FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police identify suspect sought in fatal New Orleans shooting
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 5, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

Police identify suspect sought in fatal New Orleans shooting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in New Orleans on Friday identified a suspect in a shooting in the city’s popular French Quarter last weekend in which a woman was killed and nine people were wounded.

Trung Le, 20, also known as “Joe,” is being sought in the death of Brittany Thomas, 21, of Hammond, Louisiana, who died of gunshot wounds on Wednesday, New Orleans police said in statement.

The Bourbon street violence began in the early hours of June 29 as a verbal dispute between two men, police said, and both then opened fire.

Le, of nearby Belle Chasse, Louisiana, is believed to have fired the first shot, police said.

Police said anyone who harbors or helps Le will be charged with obstruction of justice or being an accessory after the fact.

The victims ranged in age from 19 to 39, police said.

Bourbon Street runs through the heart of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhood, the French Quarter, a prime tourist destination lined with bars, restaurants, clubs and souvenir shops.

On Thursday, authorities freed a 20-year-old man after questioning him about the shooting.

Justin Odom had turned himself in to police hours after being named as a person of interest in the shootings, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. His possible involvement is still being investigated, police said.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.