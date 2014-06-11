FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Convicted U.S. child killer owes $15 million to child's mother: lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 11, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Convicted U.S. child killer owes $15 million to child's mother: lawsuit

Victoria Cavaliere

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A disbarred attorney convicted of killing his illegally adopted daughter in one of New York’s most notorious child abuse cases has not paid any of the $15 million restitution he owes the girl’s birth mother, according to a lawsuit.

Joel Steinberg spent 16 years in prison for the 1987 beating death of 6-year-old Lisa, a case that brought national attention to issues of child abuse and the city’s child welfare system.

After his release from prison in 2004, a judge ordered Steinberg pay $15 million in wrongful death restitution to Lisa’s birth mother, Michele Launders.

In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday, Launders said “no part of the principal of the judgment has been paid or satisfied” in her daughter’s death and demanded Steinberg answer the complaint or face default.

It was unclear if a default judgment could send Steinberg back to prison.

Steinberg, 73, lived in a halfway house in Manhattan after his release from prison, but Reuters could not immediately locate his current phone number or address to request comment. It was unclear if he has an attorney.

Dubbed a “monster” by the New York City tabloids, Steinberg was accused of abusing his two illegally adopted children and his girlfriend Hedda Nussbaum.

Nussbaum called 911 in November 1987 and police who responded to their Greenwich Village apartment found Lisa beaten unconscious and a 17-month-old boy tied to a playpen with twine, surrounded by excrement.

Lisa, who had suffered head trauma, died at a hospital four days later.

Steinberg had acted as an attorney to place the girl into adoption but instead took her home without filing official papers. He was convicted of manslaughter.

Nussbaum testified against him and was not charged.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.