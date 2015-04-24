FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man killed in accident at Manhattan building site
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 24, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Man killed in accident at Manhattan building site

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A man was killed by a mechanical crane in an accident at a midtown Manhattan construction site on Friday and inspectors from the city’s building department are investigating, city officials said.

The accident involved construction equipment including a crane attached to a flatbed truck that the victim, in his 40s, used to deliver building material to the site, said City Councilman Dan Garodnick.

“The gentleman who sadly lost his life was moving material from the truck to the building,” Garodnick said.

The victim was pinned to the ground between the crane and the truck when the vehicle’s hydraulics malfunctioned, Garodnick said.

A FDNY spokesman characterized the accident as mechanical and said it did not involve instability issues with the 36-story building under construction.

A spokesman for the Department of Buildings said an investigation was under way.

Reporting By Frank McGurty; Additional reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Sandra Maler; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.