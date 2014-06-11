FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Yorkers back carriage horses, less keen on ferrets: poll
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 11, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

New Yorkers back carriage horses, less keen on ferrets: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New Yorkers support keeping carriage horses in Central Park two-to-one, but pet ferrets are more of a long shot, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

The horse-drawn carriages should remain in Central Park, where they are popular with tourists, said two-thirds of those polled by Quinnipiac University.

A suggestion to ban the hansom cabs has gained attention since Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his campaign last fall that he would support such a law, citing the welfare of the animals.

“Support for the horses is strong across party, gender and racial lines,” the survey said.

Just 39 percent in the poll, on the other hand, supported allowing ferrets to be kept as pets in the city. Another 42 percent opted against the small, furry mammals.

Keeping ferrets in New York City has been prohibited for decades, but health officials recently said they would recommend lifting the ban if safety precautions like rabies vaccinations were required.

Men were more sympathetic to ferrets than were women, the poll said.

Quinnipiac University polled slightly more than 1,000 New York City voters between last Thursday and Monday. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.