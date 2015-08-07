New York police probe if month-old baby thrown from fourth floor

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A month-old baby was found dead after possibly being thrown out of a fourth-floor window in the New York borough of Queens, police said on Friday.

The infant’s body was found before dawn in the courtyard of a residential building in the Richmond Hill neighborhood, police said.

A 911 caller alerted authorities and emergency medical services found the baby unconscious and unresponsive, pronouncing him dead at the scene. The newborn had suffered head trauma.

The New York Police Department was investigating the circumstances of the death, said spokeswoman Detective Annette Markowski. Six people were taken into custody for questioning, but no charges had been filed by Friday afternoon, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, she said.

A woman who lives two floors down from the apartment where the baby lived called police after hearing something fall and finding the baby lying on the ground in a blue-and-white one-piece garment.

“I heard something fall out the window,” the woman, Mazol Ilyayeva, 20, told reporters. “There was blood everywhere.”