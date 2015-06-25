NYC businessman gets two-year sentence for spousal abuse, gun use

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A wealthy New York City textile entrepreneur was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday for assaulting his much younger ex-wife and carrying a handgun registered to a police officer friend.

A New York state jury last year convicted George Bardwil, 63, the CEO of Bardwil Industries, one of the nation’s biggest table-linen manufacturers, of slamming the head of his ex-wife, Emiko Bardwil, against the floor on May 9th, 2012.

Emiko, in her mid-20s at the time, was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a laceration to the head and received stitches, according to court documents.

Bardwil also took a plea deal in a separate lawsuit for pointing a loaded gun registered to his friend, a Miami police officer, at a man who broke into his Manhattan home in 2013. The incident, in which the intruder ran away, was captured on security cameras, leading to Bardwil’s arrest.

He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon after prosecutors argued that he was not allowed to possess a gun due to a criminal record.

Police recovered a loaded .40 caliber Sig Sauer from Bardwil’s bedroom, where cocaine and marijuana was also found, court documents show.

“I‘m in the process of turning my life around,” Bardwil told the judge, adding before being handcuffed and escorted away that he had received drug and alcohol treatment. Sitting in the public gallery, his two teary-eyed daughters blew him kisses before donning sunglasses.

In a statement read in court, Emiko said she had combated depression as a result of the incident. “I will never forget that day and it continues to haunt me,” she wrote, adding that she had since remarried and given birth to a boy. She is seeking $15 million in damages from Bardwil in a civil case.

It was not immediately clear if Emiko had changed her last name since her divorce from Bardwil.

The cases are among several lawsuits that have piled up against the textile executive in past years.

Bardwil pled guilty in 2009 to assaulting his maid.

Bardwil Industries, a family company founded in 1906, makes table linens, towels and other textiles.