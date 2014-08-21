FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead, one injured in New York boat explosion
#U.S.
August 21, 2014 / 2:29 PM / 3 years ago

One dead, one injured in New York boat explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One person was killed and another was injured in a boat explosion at a New York marina fuel station, police said on Thursday.

The 33-foot (10 meter) Carver motor boat burst into flames while being refueled at the Manhasset Bay Marina in the Long Island community of Port Washington on Wednesday, Nassau County police said in a statement.

The cause of the explosion was not known early on Thursday. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, police said.

The explosion hurled one man who was tending to the boat into the water and he suffered fatal injuries, police said.

His shipmate narrowly escaped death by quickly diving overboard, avoiding flames and flying debris, police said.

The blast, which set a nearby dock on fire, damaged several vessels.

A marina worker who pushed one of the smoldering boats away from the dock was burned on his face and arms, police said. He was transported to an area hospital and was in stable condition.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Laila Kearney and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
