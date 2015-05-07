Oil tank explodes in New York suburb, two killed: local media

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A home heating oil tank exploded on Thursday while it was being removed from the yard of a house in a New York City suburb, killing two construction workers, local media reported.

The blast took place at a home in Hastings on Hudson, about 22 miles north of New York City, the reports said.

The Hastings on Hudson Fire Department received a call at about 11:30 a.m. and officials were on the scene, a department spokeswoman said. She could not confirm any other details.

Video of the scene showed a large hole in the yard of the home where a buried home heating oil tank had apparently been removed, and a badly damaged tank in a nearby wooded area.

Two construction workers removing the tank were killed when it exploded, local media reported.