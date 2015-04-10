FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four dead in New York in possible carbon monoxide incident
April 10, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

Four dead in New York in possible carbon monoxide incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four elderly people were found dead in the New York City borough of Queens on Friday in what authorities are investigating as a possible carbon monoxide poisoning, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responding to an emergency call at 3:15 p.m. found two women, ages 70 and 80, and two men, ages 76 and 83. All were pronounced dead inside the home in a neighborhood of single-family houses near the city’s border with Nassau County on Long Island.

“It’s under investigation whether they are carbon monoxide related,” said a police spokeswoman, who declined to release details.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by James Dalgleish and Eric Beech

