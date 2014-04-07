FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York police, firefighters brawl at charity hockey match: reports
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 7, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

New York police, firefighters brawl at charity hockey match: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A charity hockey match between New York City firefighters and police officers devolved into a brawl on the ice on Sunday, according to videos and photographs posted online and a local newspaper.

Hockey sticks, gloves and helmets littered the ice at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, about 30 miles east of New York City, as players from both teams grappled with each other for several minutes as the crowd roared their encouragement in videos posted on YouTube and Instagram.

Beyond the usually good-natured rivalry between the two departments, it was not clear what triggered the brawl, which took place in the second period of the match as the teams were tied 3-3, according to Newsday.

Tempers were eventually calmed, and the New York Police Department went on to win 8-5.

Fire department officials declined to discuss the brawl, and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Scott Malone and Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.